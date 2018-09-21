Rep. Nunes faulted by rival for photo with hand symbol

Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California is being criticized by his Democratic rival in the November election after a photograph on social media showed the congressman next to a supporter making a hand gesture that some consider racist.
In a photo taken at a Tuesday event, a man standing beside the congressman is making an A-OK sign with his hand, a gesture the Southern Poverty Law Center says is used by white supremacists to signal their beliefs.
Ben Bergquam, the man in the photo, said in a video that only those on the political left see the gesture as offensive and it signifies support for those "willing to fight" for the country.
Nunes' Democratic rival in the 22nd District in Central California, Andrew Janz, says the photo shows Nunes is attracting far-right support.
The Fresno Bee reported Friday the photo has been removed from the web.
Nunes' campaign did not immediately respond for a request for comment.
