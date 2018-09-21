Shame, fear: Survivors explain not reporting sexual assaults

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Abandoning his previous restraint, Trump challenged the credibility of the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault on Friday, Sept. 21 declaring that if the alleged attack was so terrible she would have reported it to law enforcement. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo