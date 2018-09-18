Experts air new concerns about UN response to Myanmar crisis

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, a Rohingya Muslim woman, Rukaya Begum, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds her son Mahbubur Rehman, left and her daughter Rehana Bibi, after the government moved them to newly allocated refugee camp areas, near Kutupalong, Bangladesh. A team of independent investigators examining alleged violence and killings in Myanmar that caused hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee their homes have issued a searing critique of the United Nations’ own operations in the country just as bloodshed erupted in August 2017. Dar Yasin, File AP Photo