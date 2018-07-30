Lawmakers struggling to develop a response to Trump-Putin

FILE - In this July 28, 2018, photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the State Prize awards ceremony in Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Congress is producing an unusual outpouring of bills, resolutions and new sanctions proposals to push back at President Donald Trump’s approach to Putin. They want to shore up relations with NATO allies and prevent Russian interference in the midterm election. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool) Pavel Golovkin AP