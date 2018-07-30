Senators want investigation of immigrant abuse allegations

FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican chairman and top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee want federal investigators to examine charges that immigrants have suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse at two government agencies’ detention centers. Grassley of Iowa and California’s Dianne Feinstein have written to the inspectors general of the departments of Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services, that the allegations are “extremely disturbing and must be addressed. This is not a partisan issue. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) J. Scott Applewhite AP