Paraguay calls in UK envoy over tweet on freed peasants

FILE - In this June 3, 2013 file photo, Dolores Lopez, holding her baby Jorge, left, Luis Olmedo, second from left, and Raquel Villalba third from left, attend their court hearing in the “Curuguaty” case, in Asuncion, Paraguay. On June 15, 2012, 11 landless farmers and six police officers were killed in a shooting during a violent eviction of farmers by police from the Marina Cue lands near Curuguaty. The country’s Supreme Court on Friday, July 27, 2018 acquitted the group of small farmers who had been convicted for the assassination of the six police officers, citing not enough evidence. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File) Jorge Saenz AP