A longtime Roy Moore ally seeks Alabama chief justice job

FILE - In this April 5, 2006, file photo, Alabama Supreme Court Justice Tom Parker announces plans to run for chief justice on the steps of the state judicial building in Montgomery, Ala. Parker’s wife, Dottie, is by his side. Alabama firebrand Roy Moore fell short in his quest to become a U.S. senator, but one of his longtime allies could soon take over as the state’s chief justice. And like Moore, Justice Parker sees the state courts as a battleground for reversing U.S. Supreme Court decisions legalizing same-sex marriage and abortion. His Republican primary win sets up a November contest against county circuit judge Bob Vance, who if elected would become the only Democrat on Alabama’s top court. Jamie Martin, File AP Photo