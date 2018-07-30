AP Interview: Israel’s Herzog vows to bridge Jewish divide

FILE - In this March 12, 2015 file photo, then co-leader of the center-left Zionist Union Isaac Herzog visits a market in Tel Aviv, Israel. On Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, three years after he narrowly missed out on becoming prime minister of Israel, Herzog will became the chairman of the Jewish Agency. Herzog told The Associated Press he sees an even higher calling in heading the non-governmental organization devoted to bridging the gap between Israel and the more liberal Jewish Diaspora. Dan Balilty, File AP Photo