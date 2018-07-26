Thousands of officers attend funeral for fallen prison guard

An honor guard of officers from around the region stand at the entrance to North Heights Lutheran Church as the body of Correctional Officer Joseph Gomm arrives in a casket draped with a U.S. flag, Thursday, July 26, 2018 in Arden Hillis, Minn. The 45-year-old corrections officer was killed by an inmate at the Stillwater prison last week. Gomm is the first prison guard killed in the line of duty in Minnesota. (Glenn Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Glenn Stubbe AP