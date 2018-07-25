FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A group of 11 House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A group of 11 House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Andrew Harnik AP
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A group of 11 House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Andrew Harnik AP

Nation & World

House Republicans move to impeach deputy attorney general

By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

July 25, 2018 06:41 PM

WASHINGTON

Eleven House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

House Republicans have criticized Rosenstein for not being responsive enough as they have requested documents related to the Russia investigation as well as a closed investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's emails.

It's unclear if there will be an immediate vote. The articles were introduced by North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, frequent critics of the Justice Department.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has not signed on to the effort.

  Comments  