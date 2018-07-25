Defense: If FBI agent had fired, he wouldn’t have missed

FILE- This Jan. 26, 2016 file photo taken from an FBI video shows Robert “LaVoy” Finicum, center, after he was fatally shot by police near Burns, Ore. Opening statements begin in federal court in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in the trial of an FBI agent accused of lying about firing two shots that missed Finicum, a spokesman for a group that took over an Oregon wildlife refuge in January 2016. (FBI via AP, File) AP