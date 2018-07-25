Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure storms

In this Oct. 19, 2017 photo provided by Colin Donihue, an anoles lizard hangs onto a pole during a simulated wind experiment in the Turks and Caicos Islands. According to a study in the Wednesday, July 25, 2018 edition of the journal Nature, lizards who survived 2017’s Hurricanes Irma and Maria had 6 to 9 percent bigger toe pads, significantly longer front limbs and smaller back limbs, compared with the population before the storms. (Colin Donihue via AP) Colin Donihue AP