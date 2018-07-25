Florida’s voting rights battle goes to federal appeals court

FILE - In this April 9, 2018, file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott announces his bid to run for the U.S. Senate at a news conference in Orlando, Fla. A battle over voting rights in the battleground state of Florida is before a federal appeals court. Three justices at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta heard arguments Wednesday, July 25, in a lawsuit that challenges Florida’s process for restoring voting rights to former prisoners. A group of former prisoners last year sued Scott after their applications were turned down. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) John Raoux AP