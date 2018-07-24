Gorbachev’s interpreter: Best summit deals are written down

In this photo taken on Monday, July 23, 2018, former chief interpreter for Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze speaks during his interview to the Associated Press at Gorbachev foundation’s headquarters in Moscow, Russia. Palazchenko declined to call the latest Helsinki meeting between US President Trump and Russian President Putin an outright failure, but said there seems a lack of clarity on exactly what the two agreed on. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Alexander Zemlianichenko AP