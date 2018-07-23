White House ramps up pressure on Dems to meet with Kavanaugh

In this July 19, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh glances at reporters during a meeting with Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh has a long record of judicial and executive branch service. It’s part of what recommends him as President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. And it’s also part of the problem in getting him confirmed by the Senate. Democrats want to see the conservative appellate court judge’s lengthy paper trail before they even start casting their votes. The paper chase is turning the vetting process into a political strategy ahead of the November election. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta AP