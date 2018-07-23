Argentina leader announces controversial armed forces reform

In this photo released by Argentina’s presidential press office, Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri, front right, walks with Defense Minister Oscar Raul Aguad at a military headquarters on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 23, 2018. Macri said Monday he’s removing a ban on military involvement in fighting crime, terrorist threats and other internal security issues. Argentina’s current defense doctrine was adopted with the country’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship in mind. (Argentina’s presidential press office via AP) AP