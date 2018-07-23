Boston’s top cop announces retirement, new job at college

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2016 file photo, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans speaks during a news conference in Boston. Evans, 59, announced Monday, July 23, 2018, that he is retiring from the department and will take a job as director of public safety at Boston College. He finished his 38-year career in the Boston Police Department by serving as its police commissioner for more than four years. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Charles Krupa AP