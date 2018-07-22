Judge, calm in court, takes hard line on splitting families

This July 17, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of California shows Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego. Judge Sabraw, who ordered children be reunited with their families after being separated at the US-Mexico border, has been unyielding in his insistence that the Trump administration meet his deadline. Judge Sabraw gave the government until Thursday, July 26, 2018 to reunite more than 2,500 children 5 years old and older.(Martin Panuco/U.S. District Court in the Southern District of California via AP) Martin Panuco AP