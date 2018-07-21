AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes children in Johannesburg celebrating the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth; tornado damage in Iowa; and a joint news conference by Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
This gallery contains photos from the week of July 14-20, 2018.
