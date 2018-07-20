The Latest: Ohio governor pushes September execution to May

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Raymond Tibbetts, who was sentenced to death after he was convicted of fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 in Cincinnati. Ohio Gov. John Kasich spared Tibbetts on Friday, July 20, 2018, commuting the condemned killer’s death sentence to life without the possibility of parole. In 2017, juror Ross Geiger came forward to say he felt jurors weren’t given enough information about the convicted killer’s tough childhood. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File) Uncredited AP