Ohio killer spared after extent of childhood abuse revealed

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Ross Geiger speaks as he poses for a photograph at his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, Ohio. Ohio Gov. John Kasich spared death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts on Friday, July 20, 2018, commuting the condemned killer's death sentence to life without the possibility of parole. Geiger, a juror who recommended the death sentence after Tibbetts was convicted of fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 in Cincinnati, came forward in 2017 to say he felt jurors weren't given enough information about the convicted killer's tough childhood.