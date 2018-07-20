5 guilty of traffic violations during rally-related protest

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, counter demonstrator Corey Long points a lighted aerosol spray towards against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. Five people who were arrested in June while protesting a 20-day jail sentence for a black man using a makeshift flamethrower during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last year have been found guilty of committing traffic violations. A local lawyer representing the five people told news outlets they were found guilty Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Charlottesville General District Court. They each received a $15 fine. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Steve Helber AP