Civil rights legend Meredith says he’s on a mission from God

This June 27, 2018 photo shows civil rights activist James Meredith in Jackson, Miss. “I’ve been in the God business all my life,” Meredith says. “Ole Miss to me was nothing but a mission from God. The Meredith March Against Fear was my most important mission from God, until this one coming up right now: Raising the moral character up, and making people aware of their duty to follow God’s plan and the teachings of Jesus Christ.” (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Rogelio V. Solis AP