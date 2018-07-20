Human Rights Watch urges Brazil to regulate pesticides more

FILE - In this March 5, 2009 file photo, workers on tractors harvest soybeans in Campo Novo do Parecis, in Mato Grosso state, Brazil. Human Rights Watch released a report on Friday, July 20, 2018 saying Brazil is one of the largest consumers of pesticides in the world and that the nation isn’t doing enough to protect people from the hazardous products. Maurilio Cheli, File AP Photo