AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a woman, wearing a Charro sombrero, protests a visit by a U.S. high-level delegation led by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in Mexico City. Dozens of protesters jeered at U.S. Pompeo’s motorcade as the delegation arrived to congratulate President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Many of the protesters condemned the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that separated families attempting to claim asylum in the United States. (AP Photo/Christian Palma) Christian Palma AP