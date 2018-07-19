Sisters recount years of horror in Syria’s Palestinian camp

In this Monday, July 16, 2018 photo, Palestinian Abdul-Mahmoud sisters from right to left, Amal, Hanan, Izdihar, Myasar, pose for a picture outside their house on the Lod street at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk in the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria. The four sisters spent Syria’s seven-year conflict in the Yarmouk camp living through intense bombardment, food shortage and strict rule by members of the Islamic State group that controlled much of the camp for three years until May. Hassan Ammar AP Photo