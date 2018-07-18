Trump’s Russia comments provoke division among veterans

U.S. military veterans have had mixed reactions to President Donald Trump's comments suggesting he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial that his agents interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections.
Some say they are a betrayal, with the commander in chief giving more credence to Putin's word than to the conclusions of U.S. intelligence agencies and creating a hardship for those who serve and put their lives on the line. Others say Trump's relationship with Putin is positive for the U.S., and won't change their minds about their president.
Trump on Tuesday said he simply misspoke in Helsinki and accepted the conclusions by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia was behind the election hacking, But on Wednesday he appeared to defend his original remarks.
