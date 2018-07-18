Schumer: Measures needed to reduce toddler drownings in US

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a news conference Sunday, July 15, 2018, at the John Jay Pool on New York’s Upper East Side, with pool staffers and NYC Parks Dept. empolyees behind him. Schumer said a new report shows the number of drownings involving toddlers in the U.S. has increased in recent years, with young boys dying at twice the rate as girls, and he called for a special outreach program to inform parents on the dangers that swimming pools and waterways pose to toddlers. (AP Photo/Julie Walker) Julie Walker AP