Florida mayor apologizes for fight over ‘Starry Night’ home

This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July 17, 2018, that the couple can keep the mural, and the city must pay them $15,000 and remove a property lien to end the nearly yearlong code enforcement case. The dispute began when the couple painted an exterior wall as a way to calm their son, who is autistic and loves van Gogh’s work. John Raoux AP Photo