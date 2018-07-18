In battle for Putin’s affections, cupid favors Xi over Trump

FILE - In this June 8, 2018, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during an awarding ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. If Donald Trump is serious about his public courtship of Vladimir Putin, he may want to take pointers from one of the Russian leader’s longtime suitors: Chinese President Xi Jinping. In this political love triangle, Putin and Xi are tied by strategic need and a rare dose of personal affection, while Trump’s effusive display in Helsinki showed him as an earnest admirer of the man leading a country long considered America’s adversary. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File) Alexander Zemlianichenko AP