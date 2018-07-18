German court releases man convicted in far-right trial

FILE - In this March 2, 2016 file photo defendant Ralf Wohlleben, right, alleged supporter of the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground, NSU, arrives at a court room in Munich, Germany. On Wednesday, July 18, 2018 a German court has ordered the release of Wohlleben convicted last week as an accessory to the murder of nine victims of a neo-Nazi group that targeted immigrants. Ralf Wohlleben was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment at the end of a trial that lasted over five years. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, pool, file) Matthias Schrader AP