Brazil’s Lula is in jail but never far from the headlines

FILE - In this April 5, 2018 file photo, Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves to supporters, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. The Workers’ Party presidential candidate, universally known as Lula, continues to be in the spotlight despite his three months behind bars. Analysts say his public profile is part of a risky strategy to attract attention and voters to his Workers’ Party, even if the ex-president himself is not ultimately on the ballot. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine, File) Nelson Antoine AP