Report touts progress, but riot survivor blames officials

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, ambulances arrive on scene as all Delaware prisons went on lockdown due to a hostage situation unfolding at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. A state corrections counselor who was taken hostage during the deadly riot last year at Delaware’s maximum-security prison says prison officials are to blame. Patricia May says officials saw signs of trouble brewing but ignored them. The retired counselor says inmates are sorely in need of better conditions, counseling and programs, and that officials need to take suggested reforms seriously. (Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP) Suchat Pederson AP