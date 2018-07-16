Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler

Nataliia Karia, center, with her lawyers Brock Hunter, right, and Ryan Else, reacts during her sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis, Monday, July 16, 2018. Karia, a Minneapolis day care owner, was sentenced to 10 years of probation for trying to kill a toddler in her home by hanging him from a noose. She received her punishment after pleading guilty to attempted murder and third-degree assault earlier. She also pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation for hitting a pedestrian, a bicyclist and another driver as she fled from her home in a minivan in November 2016. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP) Leila Navidi AP