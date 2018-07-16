The Latest: French leader to soccer team: ‘Don’t change’

French goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris holds the cup as the French soccer team arrives at Charles de Gaulle airport, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Roissy, north of Paris. France prepares to welcome home the national soccer team for a victory lap down the grand Champs-Elysees avenue, where hundreds of thousands thronged after the team’s 4-2 victory Sunday over Croatia to capture the soccer World Cup. Bob Edme AP Photo