Police unaware of man before college student’s death

Authorities mobilize near 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard after three police officers were shot Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo., while trying to arrest a person of interest in the shooting death of a university student on July 6. The suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with police. The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP) Tammy Ljungblad AP