Eritrean, Ethiopian leaders call new peace example to Africa

Ethiopian women wait to welcome Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki upon his arrival at Addis Ababa International Airport, Ethiopia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. To dancing and cheers, Eritrea’s longtime president arrived in Ethiopia for his first visit in 22 years on Saturday amid a dramatic diplomatic thaw between the once-bitter rivals. (AP Photo Mulugeta Ayene) Mulugeta Ayene AP