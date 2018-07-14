Rhode Island governor to hold office hours at the beach

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo delivers her State of the State address to lawmakers and guests in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. Raimondo will hold the first event Monday at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett. She’ll be joined by members of her Office of Constituent Services to help connect residents with various services. While there, she plans to sign an executive order to reduce reliance on single-use plastics that can end up in the state’s waters. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Steven Senne AP