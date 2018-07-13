5 takeaways from the Russian election hacking indictment

FILE In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2006, President Vladimir Putin, second right, and Russian President’s special representative on questions of ecology and transport Sergei Ivanov, right, visit the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate in Moscow, Russia. The Justice Department has announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election, it was reported on Friday, July 13, 2018. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Dmitry Astakhov AP