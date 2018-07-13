Miami commissioners delay vote on Beckham soccer deal

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, David Beckham poses for a photo at an event where it was announced that Major League Soccer is bringing an expansion team to Miami, in Miami. Beckham's latest soccer plan for Miami might be decided by the city's voters. His target: A golf course. Beckham is scheduled to appear before the Miami city commission next week, as he and his partners aim to move closer to picking a stadium location for their Major League Soccer franchise.

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, David Beckham poses for a photo at an event where it was announced that Major League Soccer is bringing an expansion team to Miami, in Miami. Beckham's latest soccer plan for Miami might be decided by the city's voters. Lynne Sladky, File

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, David Beckham poses for a photo at an event where it was announced that Major League Soccer is bringing an expansion team to Miami, in Miami. Beckham's latest soccer plan for Miami might be decided by the city's voters. AP Photo