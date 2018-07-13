Was Russia listening? Democrat hack followed Trump speech

FILE In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2006, President Vladimir Putin wears headphones as he tests a pistol in a shooting range as he visits the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate in Moscow, Russia. The Justice Department has announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election, it was announced on Friday, July 13, 2018. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Dmitry Astakhov AP