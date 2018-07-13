Intel official: Cyber threat warnings ‘blinking red’

FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Coats warned July 13, 2018, that cyber threat warnings are “blinking red” with daily attempts by Russia and other foreign actors trying to undermine American democracy as well as water, aviation and electric systems. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP