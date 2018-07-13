Judge commends family reunification, eyes next deadline

FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Ever Reyes Mejia, of Honduras, carries his son to a vehicle after being reunited and released by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Grand Rapids, Mich. With one deadline behind, a federal judge in San Diego will consider Friday, July 13, 2018, how closely to monitor the Trump administration as it faces a bigger deadline ahead on reunifying families separated at the border. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Paul Sancya AP