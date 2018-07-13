AP PHOTOS: Humor, irreverence in UK anti-Trump signs

A protester holds a suitcase bearing a message at the ‘Stop Trump’ Women’s March in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. “Super Callous Fragile Racist Sexist Nazi POTUS”: That placard, referencing Mary Poppins, is just one of the many humorous and creative signs seen at the huge rallies protesting U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain. Huge crowds poured into London’s streets Friday to protest Trump’s policies, from immigration to race relations to women and climate change. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Gareth Fuller AP