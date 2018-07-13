Cameroon’s 85-year-old president runs for election again

FILE - In this Thursday, March 22, 2018 file photo, Cameroon President Paul Biya is seated with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall Of The People in Beijing. Cameroon’s president, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, says on Friday, July 13, 2018 he will run again in October’s election. The 85-year-old president has been in power since 1982. He oversees an increasingly restive Central African nation that faces an Anglophone separatist movement and the threat from Boko Haram extremists crossing the border from Nigeria. (Lintao Zhang/Pool Photo via AP, File) Lintao Zhang AP