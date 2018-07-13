Algeria stops forcing migrants into Sahara after outrage

FILE - In this Monday, June 4, 2018 file photo, Nigeriens and third-country migrants head towards Libya from Agadez, Niger. Algeria’s deadly expulsions of migrants into the Sahara Desert have nearly ground to a halt after widespread condemnation and the abrupt firing of two of its top security officials. Officials with the UN’s International Organization for Migration said the expulsions to the desert border Algeria shares with Niger and Mali had all but ended since The Associated Press reported more than 13,000 people had been dropped there since May 2017, including women and children. Jerome Delay, File AP Photo