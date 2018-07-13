Trump’s barbed comments upset British hosts

In this photo taken on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, a six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump stands inflated during a practice session in Bingfield Park, north London. Trump will get the red carpet treatment on his brief visit to England that begins Thursday: Military bands at a gala dinner, lunch with the prime minister at her country place, then tea with the queen at Windsor Castle before flying off to one of his golf clubs in Scotland. But trip planners may go out of their way to shield Trump from viewing another aspect of the greeting: an oversize balloon depicting the president as an angry baby in a diaper that will be flown from Parliament Square during what are expected to be massive gatherings of protesters opposed to Trump’s presence. Matt Dunham AP Photo