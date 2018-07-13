The Latest: Bomb explodes near Pakistan pol’s election rally

Shahbaz Sharif, brother of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who now heads the Pakistan Muslim League, addresses a news conference in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Shahbaz Sharif condemned the arrests of their supporters, demanded they stop and that everyone detained be immediately released. He told reporters in Lahore that he plans to be at “the rally tomorrow to welcome Nawaz Sharif who is returning home with his daughter.” (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) K.M. Chaudary AP