Meeting about Minneapolis police shooting ends abruptly

Drew Evans, right, of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, speaks with Corey Blevins, sister of Thurman Blevins, an African-American man shot and killed by Minneapolis police in June 2018, as a heated exchange takes place behind her among members of the Blevins family and organizers of the community meeting, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Minneapolis. The BCA is overseeing the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Aaron Lavinsky AP