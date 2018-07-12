Brazil’s Lula found not guilty of obstruction of justice

A supporter of Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva carries a flag with text written in Portuguese that reads “Free Lula” during a protest in front of the headquarters of the Brazilian Supreme Court, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, July 9, 2018. The president of a Brazilian appeals court whose judges had issued contradictory rulings on whether former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should be freed from jail has ordered that he remain in custody. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Eraldo Peres AP